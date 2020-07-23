Mike Francesa retiring from daily WFAN show

Mike Francesa’s time hosting a daily show at WFAN is ending.

Francesa announced on Thursday that Friday would mark his final daily show for the New York sports radio station.

The 66-year-old began with WFAN in 1989, co-hosting the famous “Mike and the Mad Dog” radio show, which lasted until 2008. Chris “Mad Dog” Russo left WFAN at that point for SiriusXM radio, where he got his own channel. Francesa remained at WFAN and hosted a solo radio show after that.

Francesa retired in 2017 but returned months later. He has been hosting in a more limited format this year on the radio and online.

“Mike has been the heart of WFAN for over 30 years, and though his day in and day out presence has come to an end, that bond happily will continue,” said Chris Oliviero, a senior VP who oversees WFAN. “He has earned the right to make this very personal decision and will always have our respect, support and appreciation. The future of WFAN as the premiere sports platform in New York is bright, and that is in large part to the foundation that Mike has helped build.”

Though he is a local host from the New York market, Francesa is one of the pioneers in the sports radio field and has made a name for himself nationally. He’s had plenty of incidents go viral, such as his questions of Mets GM Brodie Van Wagenen, and a Twitter exchange with Trevor Bauer.

According to the New York Post’s Andrew Marchand, Francesa is not retiring and could still guest host for WFAN, but his daily show is ending.