Tito Ortiz apologizes after bashing burger joint over mask policy

MMA legend Tito Ortiz apologized on Facebook Monday after bashing one of his regular burger joints for their mask policy.

Ortiz, who won a seat on Huntington Beach’s city council in November, says he visits TK Burgers in Huntington Beach with his family every Sunday. However, he filmed a video that he shared on his Instagram Story saying he wouldn’t support the restaurant because they wouldn’t let him order without wearing a mask.

Huntington Beach Mayor Pro Tem Tito Ortiz criticized TK Burgers on Sunday on his Instagram stories for not letting him in without a mask on. He apologized Monday in a Facebook post, saying that he let his emotions get the best of him and would never want to ruin their business. pic.twitter.com/yZNxoXd9cs — Matt Szabo (@mjszabo) January 20, 2021

Ortiz realized his error in judgment and apologized for calling out a business in his home city.

Ortiz (21-12-1) is a former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion, UFC Hall of Famer, and regarded as one of the company’s pioneers. He most recently fought last year for Combate Americas. The 45-year-old won his city council seat (and is mayor pro tempore) running on a “Make Huntington Beach Safe Again” platform.