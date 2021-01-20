 Skip to main content
Tito Ortiz apologizes after bashing burger joint over mask policy

January 19, 2021
by Larry Brown

Tito Ortiz

MMA legend Tito Ortiz apologized on Facebook Monday after bashing one of his regular burger joints for their mask policy.

Ortiz, who won a seat on Huntington Beach’s city council in November, says he visits TK Burgers in Huntington Beach with his family every Sunday. However, he filmed a video that he shared on his Instagram Story saying he wouldn’t support the restaurant because they wouldn’t let him order without wearing a mask.

Ortiz realized his error in judgment and apologized for calling out a business in his home city.

Ortiz (21-12-1) is a former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion, UFC Hall of Famer, and regarded as one of the company’s pioneers. He most recently fought last year for Combate Americas. The 45-year-old won his city council seat (and is mayor pro tempore) running on a “Make Huntington Beach Safe Again” platform.

