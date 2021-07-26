Video: Kelsey Stewart hits walk-off home run to beat Japan

The US national softball team finished pool play undefeated at the 2020 Summer Olympics thanks to a walk-off home run by Kelsey Stewart on Monday in Yokohama, Japan.

The US was facing Japan with the game tied at one in the bottom of the seventh. Stewart was leading off the inning against Japanese pitcher Yamato Fujita. Stewart pulled a first-pitch changeup foul to go down 0-1. Fujita then tried to go inside with the 0-1 pitch, but Stewart turned on it and sent it over the right field wall for a walk-off home run.

What a shot by the former Florida Gator!

That was the US’ second walk-off win in pool play, as they also had one to beat Australia. Team USA went 5-0 in pool play and will rematch with Japan in the gold medal game. The Japanese squad went 4-1.

The US team started No. 3 pitcher Ally Carda in the game. Co-ace Cat Osterman relieved Carda in the sixth. Ace Monica Abbott pitched a scoreless seventh and got credit with the win.

Either Abbott or Osterman is likely to be in the circle when the team’s rematch in the gold medal game. Ace Yukiko Ueno will likely start for Japan.