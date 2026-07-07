Belgium couldn’t resist trolling Donald Trump after dumping Team USA

The Red Devils are rightfully savoring their 4-1 win over the United States on Monday, and Belgium’s victory celebration apparently included the trolling of U.S. President Donald Trump.

Belgium appeared to have something to prove against Team USA after American star striker Folarin Balogun’s red-card suspension was lifted by FIFA.

Many believed that Trump’s call to FIFA helped overturn Balogun’s suspension, which the global governing body has since denied.

In any case, Belgium came out on top and sent the USMNT crashing out of the tournament with a dominant performance at Lumen Field in Seattle, Wash.

Belgian players even gathered on the field and appeared to perform Trump’s signature dance move that got particularly popular during his election campaign in 2024.

Belgium did the Trump dance after beating USA 😭 pic.twitter.com/xva7xWZODz — BrickCenter (@BrickCenter_) July 7, 2026

It was indeed a great night for Belgium, with the Red Devils ultimately proving that Balogun’s presence wouldn’t make much of a difference.

The AS Monaco FC star saw 21 touches in the match and 3 shots, but failed to muster a goal. As a team, the United States managed only two shots on goal, while Belgium took seven.

Red Devils midfielder Charles De Ketelaere was the biggest thorn in Team USA’s side, scoring twice, including the opening goal just nine minutes into the match.

While the Belgian side is still dancing, the United States are left picking up the pieces.