Diego Maradona dies — dead at 60

Soccer legend Diego Maradona has died.
Maradona has died at the age of 60, according to numerous reports. The news was confirmed by The Associated Press.
According to a report from the Daily Mail, Maradona suffered a cardiac arrest at his
Nick Saban has already tested positive for COVID-19 once this season, but that turned out to be a false positive. The Alabama coach has tested positive again, and this time it would appear he actually has the coronavirus.
Alabama announced
The Baltimore Ravens have had several positive COVID-19 tests this week among players and staff members, but the plan is for their game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday to still be held as scheduled. Veteran defensive lineman De
The Houston Rockets are open to trading Russell Westbrook this offseason, but it does not sound like they have made any progress toward a potential deal.
NBA training camp is set to begin next week, and ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski said
ESPN on Tuesday provided an update on the condition of draft analyst Todd McShay.
McShay was assigned to work as a reporter for the network’s coverage of the Wisconsin-Northwestern game last weekend. However, he sounded terrible and
Nikola Jokic wasn’t quite the same monster in the Western Conference Finals against the Los Angeles Lakers as he was the series before against the Clippers. Dwight Howard thinks a lot of that has to do with the mental games he played