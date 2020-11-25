 Skip to main content
Diego Maradona dies — dead at 60

November 25, 2020
by Steve DelVecchio

Diego Maradona

Soccer legend Diego Maradona has died.

Maradona has died at the age of 60, according to numerous reports. The news was confirmed by The Associated Press.

According to a report from the Daily Mail, Maradona suffered a cardiac arrest at his home two weeks after he underwent surgery for a blood clot in his brain.

Maradona is widely considered to be one of the greatest soccer players of all time.

