Erling Haaland had an unexpected prediction for Norway’s match against France

A big match is coming right up for Erling Haaland and Norway, but he does not seem to be sweating it.

Norway will be facing off against fellow undefeated Group I side France on Friday at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. It is a match that will decide the winner of the group, as both sides are sporting 2-0-0 records.

But Haaland has jokingly already surrendered to France.

“Honestly, I don’t care too much now,” Haaland said about the France showdown following Norway’s 2-1 win on Monday against Senegal at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J.

“We’re through, we managed to get through, which is incredible, so I couldn’t care too much about that game now. They’re probably going to win against us, they’re probably going to win the whole tournament.

Erling Haaland was asked about Norway’s Group I decider against Kylian Mbappe’s France.



“I don't care much. They'll probably beat us and win the title.” 😂 pic.twitter.com/tYuEEdPZhl — Sacha Pisani (@Sachk0) June 23, 2026

The 25-year-old Erling Haaland likely just wanted to celebrate the win over Senegal rather than worry about France, who have beaten Iraq and Senegal by a combined score of 6-1. That gives France a +5 goal difference, slightly better than Norway’s +4.

But the only math Haaland and Norway need to think about is the final score against France, as a win would give them top spot in the group and momentum heading into the knockout stages.