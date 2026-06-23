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Erling Haaland had an unexpected prediction for Norway’s match against France

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Erling Haaland looking on
July 23, 2022; Green Bay, WI, USA; Manchester City forward Erling Haaland (9) looks into the crowd after the exhibition match between FC Bayern Munich and Manchester City on Saturday, July 23, 2022 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Mandatory Credit: Samantha Madar-USA TODAY Sports

A big match is coming right up for Erling Haaland and Norway, but he does not seem to be sweating it.

Norway will be facing off against fellow undefeated Group I side France on Friday at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. It is a match that will decide the winner of the group, as both sides are sporting 2-0-0 records.

But Haaland has jokingly already surrendered to France.

“Honestly, I don’t care too much now,” Haaland said about the France showdown following Norway’s 2-1 win on Monday against Senegal at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J.

“We’re through, we managed to get through, which is incredible, so I couldn’t care too much about that game now. They’re probably going to win against us, they’re probably going to win the whole tournament.

The 25-year-old Erling Haaland likely just wanted to celebrate the win over Senegal rather than worry about France, who have beaten Iraq and Senegal by a combined score of 6-1. That gives France a +5 goal difference, slightly better than Norway’s +4. 

But the only math Haaland and Norway need to think about is the final score against France, as a win would give them top spot in the group and momentum heading into the knockout stages.

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