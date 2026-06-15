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FIFA World Cup team fires its coach after just 1 game

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The FIFA World Cup trophy
Dec 5, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; The World Cup trophy sits on a podium during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Final Draw at John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images

One FIFA World Cup team decided to fire its head coach after just one game in the tournament.

Algeria dismissed manager Sabri Lamouchi just one day after his side lost 5-1 to Sweden in their World Cup opener. Lamouchi had only been appointed in January, and lasted just five months on the job.

It is extremely rare for a coach to be fired in the middle of a World Cup, but not completely unprecedented. Three teams did so in 1998, including Tunisia themselves, though that decision came after two group stage games.

Concerns about Lamouchi had clearly existed before the start of the tournament. Algeria lost its final warm-up match 5-0 to Belgium, which turned out to foreshadow Sunday’s ugly defeat against Sweden.

To save their World Cup campaign, Tunisia will have to turn things around against Japan and The Netherlands. Those are seen as the two strongest teams in their group, so this is a tall order.

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