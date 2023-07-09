Soccer player appears decapitated in incredibly timed photo

Saturday’s CONCACAF Gold Cup match between Qatar and Panama produced quite the photo.

Qatar defender Musaab Khidir was attempting to kick the ball past Panama defender Harold Cummings during the first half of their match at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The photo was so perfectly timed by USA TODAY Sports photographer Jerome Miron that the ball appeared to decapitate Cummings.

Incredible photo of Qatar defender Musaab Khidir attempting to kick the ball past Panama defender Harold Cummings. Photo credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports pic.twitter.com/avwXI9Egs4 — Larry Brown Sports (@larrybrownsport) July 9, 2023

That’s a very cool photo and it reminds us a lot of the phantom football player photo.

Panama won the quarterfinal match 4-0 to advance to the semis. They will face the winner of the US and Canada.