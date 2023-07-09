 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSunday, July 9, 2023

Soccer player appears decapitated in incredibly timed photo

July 9, 2023
by Larry Brown
Read
A ball kicked at a players head

Jul 8, 2023; Arlington, Texas, USA; Qatar defender Musaab Khidir (13) attempts to kick the ball past Panama defender Harold Cummings (3) during the first half at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Saturday’s CONCACAF Gold Cup match between Qatar and Panama produced quite the photo.

Qatar defender Musaab Khidir was attempting to kick the ball past Panama defender Harold Cummings during the first half of their match at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The photo was so perfectly timed by USA TODAY Sports photographer Jerome Miron that the ball appeared to decapitate Cummings.

That’s a very cool photo and it reminds us a lot of the phantom football player photo.

Panama won the quarterfinal match 4-0 to advance to the semis. They will face the winner of the US and Canada.

Article Tags

Harold CummingsMusaab Khidir
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus