Novak Djokovic explained his wife Jelena’s viral ‘wolf’ T-shirt

Novak Djokovic’s pursuit of the calendar year Grand Slam is the top story in this year’s US Open. The 34-year-old is trying to become the first man since Rod Laver to win all four majors in the same calendar year.

Djokovic is set to face Matteo Berrettini in the quarterfinals of the event on Wednesday and is three wins away from achieving his coveted feat. And he’s trying to do it while having the support of his wife and other family members at his matches.

During Djokovic’s match against Kei Nishikori, Novak’s wife Jelena went viral for her wolf T-shirt. The shirt featured Nole’s face on a wolf and said “I run with my wolf” on it.

"It can be very stressful to run with the wolf." @DjokerNole has the support of his wife @jelenadjokovic through all the ups and downs of pro tennis. pic.twitter.com/kHHrL4Cf2u — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 4, 2021

So what’s the story with the shirt? Novak was asked about it by Darren Cahill after the match and explained it.

“It can be very stressful to run with the wolf,” Djokovic said. “I know she doesn’t enjoy it at all times. It’s kind of living on the edge with the wolf. I love her. She’s my great support.”

That’s very cool.

Djokovic is a wolf and hunting for his fourth major win of the year.

Do you guys like it?!! https://t.co/PXmAiK8sNI — Jelena Djokovic (@jelenadjokovic) September 4, 2021

Jelena had her message about the wolf shirt.

“i gotta run when you don’t really walk much,” she wrote on Twitter.

Awwww I didn’t hear him say this while on court @usopen thanks for the hearing impaired screen it helped me understand what was going on @DjokerNole amooooooreeeee i gotta run when you don’t really walk much hahhaahah LOVE https://t.co/tUkWu81T6L — Jelena Djokovic (@jelenadjokovic) September 4, 2021

Suffice it to say, the shirt was a big hit among Djokovic’s fans.