Serena Williams’ tennis return comes to disappointing end

Serena Williams’ highly anticipated comeback to professional tennis at the HSBC Championships at Queen’s Club has ended prematurely after just one match.

The 44-year-old legend paired with 19-year-old Canadian Victoria Mboko for doubles, securing a straight-sets victory over Nicole Melichar-Martinez and Erin Routliffe in her first competitive appearance since the 2022 US Open.

The partnership unraveled when Mboko suffered a left knee injury during her singles match against Karolina Pliskova on Wednesday. Mboko slipped awkwardly on the baseline, clutching her knee and retiring from the contest after showing signs of instability.

Tournament officials confirmed her withdrawal from the doubles quarterfinal against Leylah Fernandez and Laura Siegemund, awarding the opponents a walkover.

Williams, a 23-time Grand Slam singles champion with seven Wimbledon titles, expressed enthusiasm after her initial win, noting the special feeling of competing at the iconic venue and citing boredom with home life as motivation while her children are on summer break. She plans to continue her return in doubles at next week’s Berlin Open, with Wimbledon possibilities remaining open but uncertain.

The abrupt conclusion leaves fans eager for more insight into her future on the court.