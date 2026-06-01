Serena Williams makes major career announcement

Serena Williams is making her rumored comeback a reality.

Williams is making a comeback at the upcoming HSBC Championships at Queen’s Club in London beginning on June 8, the tournament announced Monday. Williams will be taking part as a doubles player with Canadian Victoria Mboko.

THE QUEEN RETURNS 👑



Serena Williams is BACK & set for doubles at the #HSBCChampionships!@WTA | @serenawilliams pic.twitter.com/lohvVo7cEy — HSBC Championships (@QueensTennis) June 1, 2026

While Williams did not directly confirm the news, she posted a video to social media that more or less did so indirectly.

Good news travels fast. pic.twitter.com/R7x7EFPUJ8 — Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) June 1, 2026

Comeback rumors have been floating around Williams for months now. Those were sparked, in part, because of her taking concrete steps to make herself eligible to play again. Her last tournament was the 2022 US Open, though even then she would not completely shut the door on possibly playing again.

Williams, 44, remains one of the most decorated women’s tennis players ever. She had stepped away from the sport to focus on her family, and she had her second child with husband Alexis Ohanian in 2023.

Queen’s Club serves as a traditional warmup to Wimbledon. Whether Williams plans to try to compete there remains to be seen, though it would appear highly unlikely that she would attempt a comeback just for a one-off tournament appearance.