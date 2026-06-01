Larry Brown Sports

Brown Bag it, Baby

, ,

Serena Williams makes major career announcement

by Comments
LinkedInRedditThreadsWhatsApp
Serena Williams hits the ball
May 31, 2021; Paris, France; Serena Williams (USA) in action during her match against Irina-Camelia Begu (ROU) on day two at Roland Garros Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

Serena Williams is making her rumored comeback a reality.

Williams is making a comeback at the upcoming HSBC Championships at Queen’s Club in London beginning on June 8, the tournament announced Monday. Williams will be taking part as a doubles player with Canadian Victoria Mboko.

While Williams did not directly confirm the news, she posted a video to social media that more or less did so indirectly.

Comeback rumors have been floating around Williams for months now. Those were sparked, in part, because of her taking concrete steps to make herself eligible to play again. Her last tournament was the 2022 US Open, though even then she would not completely shut the door on possibly playing again.

Williams, 44, remains one of the most decorated women’s tennis players ever. She had stepped away from the sport to focus on her family, and she had her second child with husband Alexis Ohanian in 2023.

Queen’s Club serves as a traditional warmup to Wimbledon. Whether Williams plans to try to compete there remains to be seen, though it would appear highly unlikely that she would attempt a comeback just for a one-off tournament appearance.

  • i want more great stories!

Sign up today for free and get the best sports content sent to your inbox.

You can unsubscribe anytime. For more details, review our Privacy Policy.

.

Get instantly notified of the most viral news stories via Google!

  • don’t miss these

  • popular stories

Get the App