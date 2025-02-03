Big news about Charlotte Flair emerges

Some big news about Charlotte Flair emerged on Monday.

Flair is divorced from her ex-husband, fellow wrestling star Andrade. Flair and Andrade began dating in 2019 and got engaged a year later. They were married in 2022, but it didn’t take long for them to apparently start having trouble.

TMZ reported on Monday that Flair filed for a separation in June 2024, and the divorce was finalized in Florida in October 2024.

What’s surprising is the two have been separated for over half a year and divorced for a few months, but that information wasn’t made public until now.

Charlotte, who is the daughter of wrestling legend Rick Flair, won the women’s Royal Rumble on Saturday night. She is the first woman to win multiple Royal Rumble matches.

Flair is a 14-time women’s world champion in the wrestling world. She has won the WWE RAW Women’s Championship a record six times, and the SmackDown Women’s Championship a record seven times.

Flair’s marriage to Andrade marked her third time getting married. All three of her marriages have been brief, with none spanning more than four years. Prior to Andrade, the 38-year-old Flair was married to Riki Johnson and Thom Latimer.

Andrade, whose real name is Manuel Alfonso Andrade Oropeza, performs under the “SmackDown” brand for WWE. This was the 35-year-old’s first marriage.

The news coming out hasn’t seemed to bother Flair, who was sharing up a storm on social media Monday. She was getting her fans pumped up about her Royal Rumble victory.

Stay happy, sad, little or BIG mad. I’m back! 🤣💅🏼 https://t.co/nU8KYgUqf9 — Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) February 3, 2025