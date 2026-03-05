U.S. Olympic hockey hero Jack Hughes is dating a famous pop star

Jack Hughes’ 2026 is certainly off to a rocking start.

The United States Olympic hockey hero Hughes is now exclusively dating pop star Tate McRae, according to a report on Wednesday by US Weekly. The report notes that the pair started casually seeing each other late last year after connecting when Hughes sent McRae a direct message on Instagram.

Hughes, 24, is a hot-ticket item right now after his heroics for the U.S. men’s hockey team during the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milano Cortina, Italy. He scored the “golden goal” in the final against Canada to give the United States the gold medal (despite losing two of his teeth beforehand).

The former No. 1 overall pick Hughes also stars at the club level for the NHL’s New Jersey Devils. Playing as a center, Hughes is a three-time NHL All-Star and has tallied 41 total points (12 goals and 29 assists) for the Devils through 40 games so far this season.

As for McRae, 22, she is a Canadian singer who first entered the public eye as a contestant on the show “So You Think You Can Dance” back in 2016. McRae has since released three studio albums and is best known for such hit songs as “greedy” and “you broke me first.”

In the past, Hughes would mostly only make headlines for some of his bizarre mishaps. But now as a national hero who is dating one of the most popular music stars around, Hughes is definitely winning on and off the ice.