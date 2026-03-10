Dak Prescott was accused of cheating by his ex-fiancee

Dak Prescott’s wedding plans were scuttled after his ex-fiancee accused him of infidelity, according to a new report.

Sarah Jane Ramos, Prescott’s former fiancee, believed the Dallas Cowboys quarterback had a history of communicating with other women over the course of their relationship, according to Bernie Zilio of Page Six. Ramos and Prescott had a serious conversation about the issue prior to their wedding, only for Ramos to discover that Prescott was supposedly using social media accounts to send inappropriate messages to multiple women.

Ramos was the one to call off the relationship, according to the report. She is now focused on co-parenting their two children and has no interest in rekindling their relationship.

Prescott and Ramos were set to be married this month before calling it off last month. Previous reports suggested that the two had an argument at the joint bachelor and bachelorette parties they were holding in the Bahamas.

Prescott and Ramos had been together since 2023, and Prescott publicly announced their engagement in October 2024. The pair share two daughters, including one who is nearly 10 months old.