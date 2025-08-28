Hulk Hogan’s widow planning to file malpractice lawsuit

Sky Daily, who is Hulk Hogan’s widow, is planning to file a medical malpractice lawsuit, according to a report.

TMZ Sports reported on Thursday that Daily is planning the lawsuit, feeling that some medical issues led to his death. Specifically, Daily feels that a neck operation Hogan underwent in May contributed to his declining health.

In June, we learned that Hogan had underwent the surgery. Bubba the Love Sponge reported at the time that Hogan was on his deathbed — a report that later proved to be accurate. Though the neck surgery was described at the time as successful, it apparently wasn’t.

Daily told TMZ Sports she feels Hogan’s phrenic nerve was compromised during the operation. That nerve controls one’s breathing. A previous report even said the nerve had been severed. Information from a 911 call — and the results of a private autopsy Daily may have had done — reportedly point to Hogan having stopped breathing.

The cause of death for Hogan was reported to be a heart attack, but Daily and other family members wanted their own autopsy.

Hogan, whose real name is Terry Bollea, died at his home in Clearwater, Fla., on July 24 at the age of 71. Daily was his third wife. They got engaged in July 2023 and were married two months later.