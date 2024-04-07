Jason Kelce makes surprise appearance at WrestleMania XL

Philadelphia Eagles legend Jason Kelce appears to be enjoying the early days of his retirement in style. He made a surprise appearance at his old stomping grounds wearing a different kind of headgear.

Kelce and former Eagles teammate Lane Johnson got in on the action at WrestleMania XL held at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pa.

Both men were appropriately wearing luchador masks as they interrupted the tag team match that pitted Rey Mysterio against his son Dominik Mysterio. Kelce and Johnson emerged from the crowd and attacked Dominik as the latter was grabbing a steel chair.

Kelce and Johnson unmasked themselves after helping Rey Mysterio win the match. The pair were greeted with thunderous applause from Philly fans who have more than likely cheered for them in the past.

Kelce’s appearance at WrestleMania XL wasn’t a complete surprise given the reports that WWE had reached out to the Eagles star days before the event.

Kelce last month announced his decision to retire from the NFL after 13 seasons. Beyond his WrestleMania appearance, Kelce appears to be in high demand as he moves on from football.

While Johnson is still going strong for the Eagles, the 2-time All-Pro has hinted at his own retirement as well.