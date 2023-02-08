Jim Ross provides health update on Jerry ‘The King’ Lawler

Jerry “The King” Lawler was hospitalized on Monday after he suffered a stroke, and his longtime partner has provided an update on Lawler’s condition.

Jim Ross, who spent nearly two decades as a WWE commentator alongside Lawler, said he spoke with his former partner on Tuesday night. Ross said he could understand Lawler’s speech but that Lawler is “obviously very week” and in need of prayers.

I spoke very briefly with ⁦@JerryLawler⁩ tonight.

He’s obviously weak but I could understand his affected speech.

Jerry’s prognosis is positive but he needs all our thoughts and prayers. #LoveYaKing pic.twitter.com/5pkunLriHm — Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ) February 8, 2023

Lawler, 73, suffered a stroke at his home in Fort Myers, Fla., on Monday. He was rushed to the hospital for emergency surgery and is said to be on the road to recovery.

Lawler has had serious health issues in the past, including a previous stroke in 2018. The WWE Hall of Famer also had a heart attack and collapsed during an episode of “Monday Night Raw” in 2012.

Lawler was reportedly pronounced clinically dead for 20 minutes during his 2012 incident and there were fears that he would have brain damage. Despite that, he made a recovery and returned to work as an announcer and personality for WWE for many years.

Though he has not been a full-time commentator since 2020, Lawler did make an appearance on WWE’s Royal Rumble broadcast just over a week ago.

Lawler wrestled on numerous circuits before joining WWE in 1992. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2007.