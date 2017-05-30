Bryce Harper’s wife Kayla had hilarious reaction to brawl

While Bryce Harper was trading blows with Hunter Strickland on Monday, his wife Kayla Varner was just kicking off a vacation with her friends. Let’s just say she wasn’t about to let a little scuffle on the baseball diamond spoil her plans.

Shortly after Harper got into the fight, Varner shared a message for her followers on Snapchat:

Bryce Harper's wife had my favorite take on the Nats-Giants brawl pic.twitter.com/kHmh7KBkzY — Lindsey Adler (@lindseyadler) May 30, 2017

Personally, I don’t think she could have handled it any better. Baseball brawls have a reputation for being pillow fights, but Harper vs. Strickland was anything but. Both players connected with punches square in the face, and there should be some suspensions coming from both sides. The only real embarrassing thing about it was the way Harper threw his helmet, which was appropriately mocked on social media.

In many ways, charging the mound after getting plunked is a work-related issue for Harper. Good for Kayla for continuing to enjoy her vacation while Strickland tried to rearrange her husband’s face.