Larry Brown Sports

Brown Bag it, Baby

Former 1st-round pick interested in signing with Chiefs

by Comments
LinkedInRedditThreadsWhatsApp
Travis Etienne at a press conference
April 30, 2021; Jacksonville, FL, USA; The Jaguars 25th pick in the first round of the draft, running back Travis Etienne during Friday afternoon's press conference at TIAA Bank Field. April 30, 2021. Mandatory Credit: Bob Self/Florida Times-Union

The Kansas City Chiefs are looking to turn things around in 2026, and one player is interested in helping them rebound.

The Kansas City Star’s Pete Sweeney reported on Friday that free agent running back Travis Etienne is interested in signing with the Chiefs. Etienne is set to become a free agent, and the Chiefs may have a need at the position.

Etienne was the No. 25 overall pick by the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2021. He had three seasons of at least 1,000 rushing yards in his four years with the Jags, including last season. He had 1,107 rushing yards, 7 rushing touchdowns, 36 catches and 292 receiving yards last season. He also had six receiving touchdowns, giving him a career-high 13 total touchdowns last season.

The Chiefs had Kareem Hunt and Isiah Pacheco at running back last season. The two combined for 1,073 rushing yards, which is less than what Etienne had alone.

Etienne certainly would be a nice addition for the Chiefs — if the two sides are able to make a deal happen.

  • i want more great stories!

Sign up today for free and get the best sports content sent to your inbox.

You can unsubscribe anytime. For more details, review our Privacy Policy.

.

Get instantly notified of the most viral news stories via Google!

  • don’t miss these

  • popular stories

Get the App