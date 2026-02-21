Former 1st-round pick interested in signing with Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs are looking to turn things around in 2026, and one player is interested in helping them rebound.

The Kansas City Star’s Pete Sweeney reported on Friday that free agent running back Travis Etienne is interested in signing with the Chiefs. Etienne is set to become a free agent, and the Chiefs may have a need at the position.

Ahead of Combine week, I’m hearing there’s legitimate interest from Travis Etienne to come to KC. Etienne’s due to become a UFA on 3/11, and the Chiefs need a running back. We’ll see. — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) February 21, 2026

Etienne was the No. 25 overall pick by the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2021. He had three seasons of at least 1,000 rushing yards in his four years with the Jags, including last season. He had 1,107 rushing yards, 7 rushing touchdowns, 36 catches and 292 receiving yards last season. He also had six receiving touchdowns, giving him a career-high 13 total touchdowns last season.

The Chiefs had Kareem Hunt and Isiah Pacheco at running back last season. The two combined for 1,073 rushing yards, which is less than what Etienne had alone.

Etienne certainly would be a nice addition for the Chiefs — if the two sides are able to make a deal happen.