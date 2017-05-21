Ad Unit
Brad Stevens refuses to criticize LeBron for 11-point game

May 21, 2017
by Larry Brown

LeBron James may have had a poor Game 3 in Cleveland on Sunday night, but Brad Stevens isn’t about to criticize the 4-time MVP for the dud.

James scored 11 points, added 6 rebounds and 6 assists in 45 minutes for easily his worst game of the postseason, and also his lowest-scoring game of the season. Stevens, Boston’s head coach, was asked about LeBron after the game and refused to gloat about holding the star to a low-scoring game.

It seemed as if James took a backseat after the Cavs got out to a 20-point third quarter lead. And when the game was close, he also seemed to try and let his teammates do more of the work in a confidence-building exercise. He was hardly active over the final 16 minutes.

He took responsibility for his lackluster show.

Things didn’t work out for the Cavs in Game 3, but this loss may help them re-focus for the remainder of the playoffs.


