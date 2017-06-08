Steph Curry says he did not pretend to go to bathroom on Cavs’ court

Stephen Curry broke out an interesting celebration after Kevin Durant hit a clutch 3-pointer in Game 3 of the NBA Finals Wednesday night, but the star point guard says he was not doing what many people have accused him of.

On Thursday, Curry told reporters he was not pretending to go No. 2 on Cleveland’s home court.

Steph Curry denies taking fake dump on court during last night's game "No Randy Moss, none of that stuff" pic.twitter.com/o1WWMkq1gR — gifdsports (@gifdsports) June 8, 2017

“I really don’t know what I did last night,” he said of the celebration. “I saw it, I just don’t know what I was doing. I even dropped my mouth piece because I was so uncoordinated with that. … No Randy Moss, none of that stuff. Just having fun, I guess.”

Moss, of course, had an infamous celebration years ago in which he pretended to moon fans at Lambeau Field. Curry squatted for a few seconds after Durant gave the Warriors the lead, and there was speculation that he was pretending to drop a — well, you know.

Anyone else see Stephen Curry take a dump on he Cavs floor after Kevin Durant made that 3? #DubNation #CavsNation #NBAFinals pic.twitter.com/Uvo08aQNqY — Treymond Green (@TreymondGreen) June 8, 2017

We’ll never know what Curry was trying to do, but we did learn recently that he has a very strong troll game. If ever there were a time to pretend to poop on an opponent’s court, it would be when you’re about to sweep them in the NBA Finals.