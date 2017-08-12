Buccaneers release Roberto Aguayo after latest missed kicks

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have officially ended the disaster that was Roberto Aguayo.

The team released the kicker on Saturday, a day after opening the preseason by missing a 47-yard field goal and an extra point.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have waived kicker Roberto Aguayo. — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@TBBuccaneers) August 12, 2017

Aguayo faced competition from veteran Nick Folk this preseason, and Folk converted a 45-yarder in the preseason opener, further deepening Aguayo’s misery.

The Buccaneers actually traded up in the 2016 draft to select Aguayo 59th overall, making him a second-round pick. That has turned out to be an unmitigated disaster, as Aguayo converted only 71 percent of his kicks in his rookie year, none from more than 43 yards away. With his struggles continuing in preseason, he gave Tampa Bay little choice but to release him.