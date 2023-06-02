Albert Pujols could land big broadcasting gig?

Albert Pujols couldn’t stay away from the game of baseball for long.

Dan Caesar of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported on Friday that the retired St. Louis Cardinals legend Pujols is set to join the broadcast booth for Sunday’s game between the Cardinals and the Pittsburgh Pirates. Pujols will provide commentary for Peacock’s streaming telecast of the game.

It may go deeper than that however. Caesar also reports that Pujols is said to be interested in getting into baseball broadcasting in some capacity. There is even “a distinct possibility” that Pujols could land a role at MLB Network, Caesar adds.

The 43-year-old Pujols retired as a player last year after 22 MLB seasons with 11 All-Star appearances, three MVP awards, two World Series titles, and 703 career home runs. He recently took on a different post-retirement job in baseball and may now be expanding into the booth on a regular basis.

Pujols looked nearly unrecognizable during a recent public appearance. But he will probably look just like the Albert of old if and when he gets in front of those television cameras.