Albert Pujols could land big broadcasting gig?

June 2, 2023
by Darryn Albert
Albert Pujols looking on

May 27, 2019; Oakland, CA, USA; Los Angeles Angels first baseman Albert Pujols (5) walks on the field before the game against the Oakland Athletics at Oakland Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Albert Pujols couldn’t stay away from the game of baseball for long.

Dan Caesar of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported on Friday that the retired St. Louis Cardinals legend Pujols is set to join the broadcast booth for Sunday’s game between the Cardinals and the Pittsburgh Pirates. Pujols will provide commentary for Peacock’s streaming telecast of the game.

It may go deeper than that however. Caesar also reports that Pujols is said to be interested in getting into baseball broadcasting in some capacity. There is even “a distinct possibility” that Pujols could land a role at MLB Network, Caesar adds.

The 43-year-old Pujols retired as a player last year after 22 MLB seasons with 11 All-Star appearances, three MVP awards, two World Series titles, and 703 career home runs. He recently took on a different post-retirement job in baseball and may now be expanding into the booth on a regular basis.

Pujols looked nearly unrecognizable during a recent public appearance. But he will probably look just like the Albert of old if and when he gets in front of those television cameras.

