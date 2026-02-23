Hall of Famer has profane message for ‘fat a–‘ Alex Rodriguez on live broadcast

Hall of Famer Jeff Kent has zero love lost for his former peer Alex Rodriguez.

The San Francisco Giants great was a guest on the KNBR broadcast of Sunday’s spring training game between the Giants and the Chicago Cubs at Scottsdale Stadium in Scottsdale, Ariz. Kent had no filter when he went in on Rodriguez during the final at-bat of the second inning.

One announcer mentioned that Kent, a second baseman, once suffered a knee injury in June 1998 when Rodriguez slid hard into second base in an attempt to break up a double play. Kent did not sound like a man who has gotten over it, even nearly three decades later.

“He tore my knee up. He slid and rolled his fat a– past the base, the son of a b—-, and put me out for a little while. I was not happy about that,” Kent said.

"He tore my knee up. He slid and rolled his fat ass past the base, the son of a bitch."



Jeff Kent was asked about the knee sprain he got when Alex Rodriguez slid into him in 1998 pic.twitter.com/gjmmB3VO02 — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) February 22, 2026

Kent added that he expected better from Rodriguez, given that the latter was also a middle infielder who knew the danger that comes with such an aggressive slide.

Kent ended up missing a whole month of action. The timing couldn’t have been worse for Kent, who was in the midst of one of the best stretches of his career before suffering the knee injury. In the eight games Kent played in June 1998 before the incident, he was batting .448 with 2 home runs, 13 RBIs, and an OPS of 1.259.