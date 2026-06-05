Dusty May is being linked to 1 NBA head coaching job

Dusty May is apparently in demand after leading Michigan to the national championship.

The Michigan head basketball coach May is drawing interest from the Dallas Mavericks to serve as their next head coach, veteran NBA writer Marc Stein reported Thursday. Stein notes that the Mavericks have had exploratory conversations with both May and with Duke head coach Jon Scheyer to gauge their interest in the Dallas job.

The Mavericks are looking for a new head coach after firing Jason Kidd, who had been in charge for the last five seasons and led the team to the 2024 NBA Finals. Newly-minted Mavericks president of basketball operations Masai Ujiri is leading the search for the team’s new head coach.

Meanwhile, May, 49, has been at the helm of Michigan since 2024 (after previously serving as the head coach at Florida Atlantic). He holds an elite of record of 64-13 (.831) with the Wolverines and just led the program to their first NCAA title since way back in 1989.

May signed a new contract with Michigan in 2025, tying him to the university until 2030. As for the buyout in May’s contract, that is currently set at a relatively modest $5 million if he leaves the Wolverines before Apr. 30, 2027 (with a steady decrease every year after that as well).

Since Scheyer is also in the Mavericks’ crosshairs, they could simply be trying to cast a wide net with their coaching search. But May would be a particularly interesting candidate for Dallas, especially since he has drawn interest for some other prominent outside jobs as well.