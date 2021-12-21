 Skip to main content
Angel Hernandez trends on Twitter thanks to drunk Mexican umpire video

December 20, 2021
by Grey Papke

Angel Hernandez

A hilarious video of an apparently drunk umpire being removed from a game in Mexico went viral on social media Monday, and it got Angel Hernandez trending in the process.

The video surfaced on Monday of Humberto Saiz, a Mexican Pacific League umpire, acting erratically while on duty at first base. Onlookers claimed he spent the game arguing with players and getting into confrontations with players, and his fellow umpires ultimately escorted him from the field believing him to be drunk.

The video garnered so much discussion that oft-criticized MLB umpire Angel Hernandez became a trending topic on Twitter solely from people comparing Saiz to him.

Presumably, Saiz will be scrutinized by the league and may face further discipline. Hernandez, meanwhile, continues to be allowed to make calls like this in big games.

