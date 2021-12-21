Angel Hernandez trends on Twitter thanks to drunk Mexican umpire video

A hilarious video of an apparently drunk umpire being removed from a game in Mexico went viral on social media Monday, and it got Angel Hernandez trending in the process.

The video surfaced on Monday of Humberto Saiz, a Mexican Pacific League umpire, acting erratically while on duty at first base. Onlookers claimed he spent the game arguing with players and getting into confrontations with players, and his fellow umpires ultimately escorted him from the field believing him to be drunk.

This umpire in Mexico had to be removed from the game because the rest of the crew determined that he was drunk pic.twitter.com/1ZLWBns5Lb — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) December 20, 2021

He was giving fans the middle finger pic.twitter.com/O6YraSnGq9 — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) December 20, 2021

Ahora entiendo porque el cochinero de ampayers Qué hay en la Liga Mexicana del Pacífico en el centro de monitoreo hay ciegos y en el terreno de juego ebrios groseros y y corrientes que denigran el espectáculo @liga_arco @clubtomateros pic.twitter.com/1qw8Za4G5M — Fab US (@Fab_US21) December 20, 2021

The video garnered so much discussion that oft-criticized MLB umpire Angel Hernandez became a trending topic on Twitter solely from people comparing Saiz to him.

Wait til these dudes find out about Angel Hernandez https://t.co/f3ohYA8lPU — Stephen Schoch (@bigdonkey47) December 20, 2021

Why, he asked to himself, is Angel Hernandez trending on Twitter at 7:32pm on December 20th? Oh. Oh, I see. pic.twitter.com/FP1BJjEnkr — Seth Rothman (@SethDRothman) December 21, 2021

Presumably, Saiz will be scrutinized by the league and may face further discipline. Hernandez, meanwhile, continues to be allowed to make calls like this in big games.

Photo: tunnelarmr/Flickr via CC-by-SA-2.0