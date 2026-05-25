Astros rookies complete a side quest while still dressed for game day

Houston Astros rookies might have seen this one brewing.

During Houston’s recent trip to the Windy City for a series against the Chicago Cubs , the Astros gave their rookies an assignment that was completely unrelated to baseball, and it was getting the team its coffee fix. ‘It was a simple task, but one that had to be completed while still in full Astros threads.

Here is the video showing Astros rookies completing the side quest, from taking the orders, to placing them at Starbucks, to delivering them back to the locker room.

The Astros rookies did a coffee order for the team.



Good stuff 😂 (Astros IG) pic.twitter.com/JTGMY34sIa — Michael Schwab (@michaelschwab13) May 24, 2026

It was a wholesome bonding activity for the Astros youngsters, who also had to deal with a light drizzle while carrying out their coffee mission.

Houston surely deserves cups of coffee — and more — with the way it performed against the Cubs in the series at Wrigley Field in Chicago, Ill. The Astros completed a sweep of the Cubs on Sunday with an 8-5 victory, thanks in large part to their offense.

Jake Meyers and Nick Allen had solo shots in the second and third innings, respectively, before Christian Walker launched a three-run homer in the fifth inning, as the Astros improved to 23-31.

Up next for Houston is a four-game series against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, that begins Monday.