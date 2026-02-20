Angels get ripped for their spring training decision

The Los Angeles Angels bought themselves another round of bad PR this week when they announced that none of their spring training games will be televised.

In the past, the Angels have traditionally put their entire spring training slate on television, but it was announced earlier this week that they will not do so this year. The games will only be available on the radio, a decision that prompted significant fan backlash.

Angels are too cheap to broadcast spring training games, yet the Dodgers spending is ruining baseball. Noted https://t.co/2IEkeD4nDv — Purple Drank (@purpledrank0) February 18, 2026

One of the very few things the Angels did that was good. Broadcast every spring training game. Now they won’t broadcast them at all! Arte Moreno is the gift that keeps on giving. https://t.co/jqhfIBy5wo — Noah (@noahmgru) February 18, 2026

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic was the latest to roast the Angels for the decision, doing so on “Foul Territory” this week.

“You’re keeping your product away from your fans,” Rosenthal said. “If the idea of spring training and televising spring training games is to get people excited for the regular season, the Angels are failing in that regard. Their team isn’t all that exciting to begin with, so okay, but that’s the point. Televising of spring training games is largely promotional. … From that perspective, I don’t understand what the Angels are doing.”

"You're keeping your product away from your fans."@Ken_Rosenthal and @AlannaRizzo can't seem to wrap their heads around why the Angels aren't televising any Cactus League games. pic.twitter.com/zVgA1piN6Y — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) February 19, 2026

It should be noted that the Angels have an uncertain television broadcast situation and are still finalizing details regarding how regular season games will be carried. However, owner Arte Moreno has a history of being cheap on the broadcast side of things, so few are willing to give him the benefit of the doubt.

The Angels’ biggest offseason move is arguably that they got rid of an expensive player whose tenure with the team was a failure. They could probably use all the attention they could get ahead of what might be another long season for the team.