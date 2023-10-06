Billy Eppler subject to investigation by MLB

Billy Eppler resigned on Thursday from his role as general manager of the New York Mets. That move came as a surprise considering Eppler was expected to remain with the team under new president David Stearns. But now we have some more information that may explain the move.

The New York Post reported on Thursday that Eppler is being investigated by MLB for improper use of the injured list. When informed about the issue, Eppler reportedly decided to resign rather than become a distraction for the team.

Eppler is expected to cooperate with the investigation.

This is the third straight time that a Mets general manager has faced off-field issues.

Jared Porter was fired in January 2021 amid a report that he sexually harassed a female reporter in 2016. He had been hired in December 2020. His replacement was Zack Scott, who was let go in September 2021 over a DUI arrest. Assuming Eppler indeed resigned over the injury list issue and wasn’t pushed out, then that would be three ties in a row that performance issues weren’t the reason for the Mets GM being let go.