Brewers get rough injury news on All-Star starter

The Milwaukee Brewers are losing starting pitcher Brandon Woodruff to injury for the second time this season.

Woodruff exited Saturday’s game against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the middle of the 4th inning at Chase Field in Phoenix, Ariz. Woodruff, whose fastball topped out at 93 mph in the first inning, saw his velocity decline significantly before being taken out.

The 2-time All-Star threw five changeups at around 75 mph before being removed from the contest. He left the game with 3 earned runs allowed off two hits and a walk in what ended up being a 4-3 Brewers loss.

After the game, Brewers manager Pat Murphy told reporters that Woodruff will be placed back on the injured list due to an inflamed labrum. It’s the same injury that kept Woodruff on the IL for six weeks earlier in the season.

Woodruff will return to the IL with an inflamed labrum, Brewers manager Pat Murphy says. He was on the IL with the same injury earlier this season and missed 6 weeks. https://t.co/C6NzfAPalg — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) July 5, 2026

Woodruff was making his third start since being activated from the IL and had been spectacular in his previous two times on the mound. He did not allow a run and yielded only two hits across 11.2 innings against the Cincinnati Reds and Chicago Cubs .

Woodruff even made a bid for a perfect game in his first start back against the Reds.

With a healthy Woodruff next to Jacob Misiorowski and Kyle Harrison , the Brewers have a rotation that could match up with any team in the majors. It’s the “healthy” part that’s keeping Milwaukee from taking full advantage of the formidable trio.