 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditTuesday, June 28, 2022

Did Freddie Freeman admit to making big mistake?

June 28, 2022
by Larry Brown
Freddie Freeman in a Dodgers uniform

Apr 5, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman (5) reacts after scoring in the third inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Freddie Freeman has made a major move that indicates he feels he made a huge mistake.

Freeman signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers over the offseason after negotiations failed with his former team, the Atlanta Braves. Over the weekend, Freeman visited Atlanta for the first time since signing with the Dodgers. He received a warm reception from Braves fans and was completely emotional.

It seemed pretty evident that Freeman regretted ever leaving the only team for whom he had ever played.

As if those feelings weren’t clear enough, Freeman’s actions announced on Tuesday seemed to hammer home the point.

The first baseman has fired his agents — the ones who handled his free agency.

Freeman issued a statement saying he is “working through some issues” with his agents.

Freeman/Freeman’s agents overplayed their hand with Atlanta. They gave the Braves what Freeman felt was an ultimatum. Atlanta responded by acquiring Matt Olson in a trade with Oakland and signing the former A’s first baseman to a big contract extension.

Not long after that, Freeman signed a 6-year, $162 million deal with the rival Dodgers.

Freeman is batting .304 with an .876 OPS this season and performing well for the Dodgers. But he appears to have regret that his agents botched his return to Atlanta. Freeman was drafted by the Braves out of high school in 2007 and spent his entire career with them until this season.

Freeman’s latest move might not go over too well with one Dodgers player.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus