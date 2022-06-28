Did Freddie Freeman admit to making big mistake?

Freddie Freeman has made a major move that indicates he feels he made a huge mistake.

Freeman signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers over the offseason after negotiations failed with his former team, the Atlanta Braves. Over the weekend, Freeman visited Atlanta for the first time since signing with the Dodgers. He received a warm reception from Braves fans and was completely emotional.

It seemed pretty evident that Freeman regretted ever leaving the only team for whom he had ever played.

As if those feelings weren’t clear enough, Freeman’s actions announced on Tuesday seemed to hammer home the point.

The first baseman has fired his agents — the ones who handled his free agency.

Sources: Freddie Freeman, who has told friends he's angry with how his free-agent negotiations played out, is changing representation, away from Excel. He is currently listed as being self-represented. — Buster Olney (@Buster_ESPN) June 28, 2022

Freeman issued a statement saying he is “working through some issues” with his agents.

Freddie Freeman’s statement: Last weekend in Atlanta was a very emotional time for me and my family. I am working through some issues with my longtime agents at Excel. My representation remains a fluid situation and I will update if needed. — Mark Bowman (@mlbbowman) June 28, 2022

Freeman/Freeman’s agents overplayed their hand with Atlanta. They gave the Braves what Freeman felt was an ultimatum. Atlanta responded by acquiring Matt Olson in a trade with Oakland and signing the former A’s first baseman to a big contract extension.

Not long after that, Freeman signed a 6-year, $162 million deal with the rival Dodgers.

Freeman is batting .304 with an .876 OPS this season and performing well for the Dodgers. But he appears to have regret that his agents botched his return to Atlanta. Freeman was drafted by the Braves out of high school in 2007 and spent his entire career with them until this season.

