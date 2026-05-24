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Dalton Rushing had an embarrassing moment during ABS challenge

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Dalton Rushing during a game
Mar 4, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Dalton Rushing against Team Mexico during a spring training game at Camelback Ranch. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Dalton Rushing often demonstrates supreme confidence, but he was a little bit too confident on Sunday.

Rushing had worked a 2-0 count during the second inning against the Milwaukee Brewers Sunday at American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wis. Brewers pitcher Brandon Sproat’s next pitch was called a ball, but catcher William Contreras was unconvinced and motioned for a challenge.

Rushing was certainly convinced. He could be seen telling Contreras, in no uncertain terms, “that’s a ball.” Unfortunately for Rushing, he was the incorrect one, with nearly two-thirds of the pitch catching the strike zone.

Sadly, we did not get to see Rushing’s reaction to the outcome of the challenge. Based on Dodgers broadcaster Joe Davis chiding him for arguing with the computer, it was presumably not a happy one.

Rushing has waded into controversy more than once this year. He was mocked by many for suggesting that the lowly Colorado Rockies were cheating, and he has been caught insulting opposing players during games as well.

Plenty of people will enjoy seeing Rushing get embarrassed here, but it seems unlikely to change his on-field demeanor.

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