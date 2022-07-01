Derek Jeter defends Freddie Freeman’s former agent after firing

Derek Jeter came to the defense of agent Casey Close amid the controversy surrounding Close and Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman.

On Wednesday, FOX Sports Radio host Doug Gottlieb tweeted that Close knowingly refused to share information regarding the Atlanta Braves’ final offer to Freddie Freeman because the agent knew that Freeman would have accepted the deal. Close, who was fired by Freeman, denied Gottlieb’s report in a statement Wednesday. Close said that his agency, Excel Sports Management, was “evaluating all legal options” to address the “inaccurate information.”

Jeter was represented by Close throughout his playing career. He issued a statement of support Thursday for Close via Twitter. The 48-year-old mentioned the trust he’s had in Close for the last three decades.

“I have known Casey since I was 18,” Jeter wrote. “Over the last 30 years, we have had our share of differences of opinion, but to this day, he remains a trusted advisor and friend. He is a man who values morals, integrity and above all else honesty and transparency.”

Jeter quote-tweeted a statement from Close via Excel Sports Management that was released Thursday. In the statement, Close said that the Braves “have fostered a narrative about the negotiations” that are false.

After Freeman’s representatives reportedly gave Atlanta what the first baseman viewed as an ultimatum, the Braves traded for Oakland Athletics first baseman Matt Olson, whom they signed to an eight-year extension. Freeman then signed a six-year, $162 million deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Freeman appears to have some regrets about signing with the Dodgers. It will be interesting to see if any other notable clients or former clients of Close come to his defense.