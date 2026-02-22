Dodgers claim a 57-home run outfielder off waivers

The Los Angeles Dodgers are taking a chance on a former Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder.

MLB insider Robert Murray reported on Saturday that the reigning World Series champions have claimed outfielder Jack Suwinski off waivers from the Pirates.

This opens a new chapter for Suwinski’s career in the big leagues after he was designated for assignment by the Pirates in order to create a space on their 40-man roster for three-time All-Star Marcell Ozuna.

The 27-year-old Suwinski now hopes to resurrect a career that’s struggled over the past two years.

After posting a 3.4 bWAR and hitting 45 home runs in his first two seasons in MLB with Pittsburgh, Suwinski has recorded a -2.1 bWAR with only 12 home runs in 2024 and 2025.

Through four seasons in the big leagues, he has batted .199/.305/.389 and hit 57 home runs with 148 RBIs across 397 games and 1,361 plate appearances.

Suwinski will have a tough time finding a regular spot on the Dodgers’ outfield even if he makes the Opening Day roster, with Teoscar Hernandez, Andy Pages, and Kyle Tucker firmly established ahead of him on the depth chart. But there could be a chance for him to earn a platoon role as a left-handed batter.