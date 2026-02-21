Larry Brown Sports

Yankees had a sewage leak in their spring training clubhouse

Aug 14, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; A detailed view of a New York Yankees hat and glove on the bench against the Atlanta Braves in the third inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Spring training got off to a good start for the New York Yankees on the field Saturday. Off the field was an entirely different story.

Two sewer lines ruptured outside of Steinbrenner Field in Tampa, Fla. just before the start of Saturday’s game. The incident led to sewage leaks in and around the ballpark, including on concourses.

Manager Aaron Boone characterized the water as being “all over the place” in the home clubhouse.

A Yankees spokesperson slyly remarked that it was “spring training for the toilets, too.”

The game was played as scheduled despite the foul-smelling water piling up in some areas. The Yankees wound up winning 20-3, powered in part by a Shohei Ohtani-esque prospect, so the issues clearly did not impact their play.

One would not expect Steinbrenner Field, a rather modern facility, to have problems like this. The Tampa Bay Rays used it as their temporary home last season, but never dealt with anything quite like this.

