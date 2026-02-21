Yankees had a sewage leak in their spring training clubhouse

Spring training got off to a good start for the New York Yankees on the field Saturday. Off the field was an entirely different story.

Two sewer lines ruptured outside of Steinbrenner Field in Tampa, Fla. just before the start of Saturday’s game. The incident led to sewage leaks in and around the ballpark, including on concourses.

Manager Aaron Boone characterized the water as being “all over the place” in the home clubhouse.

Apparently, two sewer lines broke outside the main GMS Field entrance just before today’s game.

Things got progressively worse.

“It’s not great…it’s all over the place,” Aaron Boone said of areas of the Yankee clubhouse.

Hoping for a quick cleanup before tomorrow’s game v NYM pic.twitter.com/5L23TM6frH — Pete Caldera (@pcaldera) February 21, 2026

A Yankees spokesperson slyly remarked that it was “spring training for the toilets, too.”

The game was played as scheduled despite the foul-smelling water piling up in some areas. The Yankees wound up winning 20-3, powered in part by a Shohei Ohtani-esque prospect, so the issues clearly did not impact their play.

One would not expect Steinbrenner Field, a rather modern facility, to have problems like this. The Tampa Bay Rays used it as their temporary home last season, but never dealt with anything quite like this.