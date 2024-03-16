Domingo German lands deal with NL team

Domingo German is getting to stay on the East Coast.

MLB insider Mike Rodriguez reports Friday that the ex-New York Yankees pitcher German has landed a deal with the Pittsburgh Pirates. German will be getting a one-year minor-league deal worth $1.5 million with a mutual option for 2025 as well.

The righty German went 5-7 with a 4.56 ERA in 19 starts last season for the Yankees, including a surprise perfect game. But his on-field work has been overshadowed at this point by his personal issues. German was sent away by the Yankees in August to undergo treatment for alcohol abuse after some disturbing reported behavior in the clubhouse. He also served an MLB-imposed suspension from 2019-20 over an alleged incident of domestic violence against his girlfriend.

Pittsburgh, a team that has not made the playoffs in nearly a decade now, certainly is not shy about taking these kinds of fliers however. Earlier this offseason, they signed another controversial ex-Yankees pitcher as well.