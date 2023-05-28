Royals’ Edward Olivares made scoreboard smoke with home run

Kansas City Royals outfielder Edward Olivares hit a home run so hard on Sunday, it left the stadium scoreboard smoking.

Olivares hit a game-tying solo home run in the 8th inning of Sunday’s game against the Washington Nationals. The bomb traveled an estimated 452 feet and left the bat at 111 MPH, and knocked out part of the left field scoreboard at Kauffman Stadium.

THIS GAME IS TIED

A 452 ft 💣 for Edward Olivares! pic.twitter.com/qBuEDdtkD0 — Royals Daily (@RoyalsDaily_) May 28, 2023

That wasn’t all. Cameras caught the scoreboard giving off smoke after the home run, too.

That's not KC BBQ smoke in the air. Edward Olivares hit this ball so hard, the scoreboard started smoking. 🤯 pic.twitter.com/Kx1fuiioew — Cut4 (@Cut4) May 28, 2023

We have seen home run balls damage scoreboards before. The smoke, however, is a new touch that takes it to another level.

Olivares only has 16 MLB home runs since making his debut in 2020. When he hits them, however, he clearly makes them count.