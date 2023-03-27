Fernando Tatis Jr. shows off remarkable skill in outfield

Fernando Tatis Jr. is officially an outfielder, having been shifted by the San Diego Padres after the team’s offseason acquisition of Xander Bogaerts. Judging by one bit of skill he showed off Monday, he should be just fine there.

Tatis Jr. was playing right field in a spring training game against Seattle on Monday, and made Mariners catcher Tom Murphy a victim of his elite arm. Tatis threw an absolute missile after fielding a ground ball single and caught Murphy trying to go first-to-third.

Get ready for a year of Fernando Tatis Jr. throwing missiles from right field. pic.twitter.com/Fcln9pq2e6 — Alden González (@Alden_Gonzalez) March 27, 2023

If teams are going to run on Tatis, he will be doing a lot of that in 2023.

Tatis has a lot to prove for the Padres in 2023. He missed all of 2022, first due to a wrist injury suffered in a motorcycle accident, then due to a PED suspension. The Padres have made it pretty clear what they want from him going forward, so this is a fine start.