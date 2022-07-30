Report: Giants make All-Star pitcher available for trade

The San Fransisco Giants are currently out of a playoff spot and may be poised to trade a key starter as the MLB trade deadline approaches.

The New York Post’s Jon Heyman reported on Saturday that the Giants are listening to trade proposals for some of their veteran players, including All-Star pitcher Carlos Rodon.

“#SFGiants also now listening on their veterans,” Heyman tweeted. “Carlos Rodon and Joc Pederson are among obvious candidates if they do sell. Rodon has an opt out and Pederson is free after the year.”

In addition to Rodon, Heyman says the Giants are open to trading Joc Pederson. Another team reportedly has interest in Joc.

The Giants’ decision to sell may not come as much of a surprise. Entering Saturday, the team was 49-51 and four games back of the Philadelphia Phillies and St. Louis Cardinals for the third and final National League Wild Card spot. San Fransisco has especially struggled in July, winning just nine of their 26 games so far. The Giants began the month with a five-game losing streak, and bested that mark with a seven-game skid from July 21 to July 27.

With Luis Castillo off the board as of Friday, Rodon would likely be one of the more sought-after starters on the trade market. The 29-year-old has a 3.18 ERA with 148 strikeouts to 39 walks in 116 innings. Rodon signed a two-year deal with the Giants this past offseason, but can opt out after this year.