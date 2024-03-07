Joey Votto linked to 2 potential landing spots

Joey Votto is still looking for a team for 2024, and two possibilities have been named as potential interested parties.

ESPN’s Buster Olney named the Los Angeles Angels and Toronto Blue Jays as teams that could be good fits for Votto. He said Votto is “dying to play” and could be valuable to the Blue Jays, who have a heavily right-handed lineup.

We just had Joey Votto on our broadcast; he is dying to play. Lives 25 minutes from the Jays’ park; could be a really good fit there, in a very right-handed lineup. Angels another possible fit. — Buster Olney (@Buster_ESPN) March 7, 2024

Playing in Toronto would be a nice homecoming for Votto as he winds down his career. However, it is unclear if they have the spot on their roster for another DH-type player, especially since they brought Daniel Vogelbach to camp last month.

Votto is adamant about playing in 2024 as he looks for a team. The first baseman had spent his entire career with the Cincinnati Reds, but they opted to move on at the end of last season when Votto’s contract expired.