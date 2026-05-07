Jose Altuve received an unusual tribute from Houston Zoo

Jose Altuve is a nine-time All-Star and a member of two World Series-winning teams with the Houston Astros .

Altuve has become a popular name in the city of Houston, and the Houston Zoo is now paying tribute to Altuve in a unique way.

The zoo announced that it named a new baby monkey Tuve in honor of the Astros star. The reveal came on May 6, which is also Altuve’s birthday.

Meet Tuve, our newest baby howler monkey. ⚾🐒



Named in honor of Houston Legend Jose Altuve, Tuve comes from the same region of the world as one of the greatest to ever play the game. Visit the Houston Zoo this week to see Tuve and his family in South America’s Pantanal. pic.twitter.com/8ls52VkCWu — Houston Zoo (@houstonzoo) May 7, 2026

The zoo also gave a shoutout to Altuve on his birthday while revealing the new monkey.

“Altuve hits dingers. Tuve turns up the volume,” the zoo wrote. “Today, we are proud to wish Jose Altuve a very happy birthday and celebrate the hometown hero who continues to inspire our community.”

In 2017, the Fort Worth Zoo named a male giraffe calf after Adrian Beltre when the former Texas Rangers star recorded his 3,000th career hit.

Now, Astros fans can flock to the local zoo and see the monkey named after Jose Altuve .