MLB hands down Josh Donaldson punishment over Tim Anderson incident

Major League Baseball has handed down its punishment regarding Saturday’s incident between Josh Donaldson and Tim Anderson.

The league suspended Donaldson for one game after the New York Yankees third baseman referred to Anderson as “Jackie” during Saturday’s game against the Chicago White Sox. Anderson and the White Sox felt that Donaldson was mockingly comparing the shortstop to Jackie Robinson and called the comment disrespectful and racist, while Donaldson maintained it was an inside joke between him and Anderson.

MLB came down on Chicago’s side. In a statement, the league said Donaldson’s remark was “disrespectful and in poor judgment” regardless of its intent.

Multiple reports stated that Donaldson intends to appeal the suspension. He will remain eligible to play until the appeal is either heard by an arbitration panel or dropped by the player.

Anderson and Donaldson had gone face-to-face the previous weekend, with Anderson unhappy with how Donaldson tagged him during a game on May 13. Those bad feelings lingered into this weekend’s series, as the benches cleared again Saturday a few innings after Donaldson made the remark to Anderson. That history clearly played into MLB’s decision to suspend Donaldson.