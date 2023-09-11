Ke’Bryan Hayes calls out umpire over response to missed strike call

Pittsburgh Pirates third baseman Ke’Bryan Hayes had some sharp criticism for home plate umpire Bill Miller after Sunday’s game against the Atlanta Braves.

Hayes was not happy with Miller’s call of a 3-1 pitch in the top of the 8th inning. In Hayes’ view, the pitch was “not even close” but was called a strike anyway. Hayes added that at the end of the game, he approached Miller about the call, and Miller supposedly told Hayes that “I gave you a chance to hit a home run.”

Some umpires really don’t care. 3-1 call not even close. I hold him accountable after the game walking off the field and his response is “🤷🏽‍♂️ I gave you a chance to hit a homerun” that tells me you don’t care at all. No accountability. Bring the ABS please @MLB pic.twitter.com/sgncakv8v8 — KeBryan Hayes (@KeBryanHayes) September 10, 2023

“That tells me you don’t care at all. No accountability. Bring the ABS (automated balls and strikes) please @MLB,” Hayes wrote.

Hayes ended up striking out swinging in the plate appearance and the Braves won 5-2.

Hayes is not the first to fall victim to a terrible call from Miller. It is no wonder the flippant response bothered him, either. If Miller had simply admitted that he blew the call, Hayes probably does not feel the need to voice his frustration publicly like this.