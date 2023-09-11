 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditMonday, September 11, 2023

Ke’Bryan Hayes calls out umpire over response to missed strike call

September 11, 2023
by Grey Papke
Read
Ke'Bryan Hayes during a game

Sep 13, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates third baseman Ke’Bryan Hayes (13) walks off the field after getting out in the second inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

Pittsburgh Pirates third baseman Ke’Bryan Hayes had some sharp criticism for home plate umpire Bill Miller after Sunday’s game against the Atlanta Braves.

Hayes was not happy with Miller’s call of a 3-1 pitch in the top of the 8th inning. In Hayes’ view, the pitch was “not even close” but was called a strike anyway. Hayes added that at the end of the game, he approached Miller about the call, and Miller supposedly told Hayes that “I gave you a chance to hit a home run.”

“That tells me you don’t care at all. No accountability. Bring the ABS (automated balls and strikes) please @MLB,” Hayes wrote.

Hayes ended up striking out swinging in the plate appearance and the Braves won 5-2.

Hayes is not the first to fall victim to a terrible call from Miller. It is no wonder the flippant response bothered him, either. If Miller had simply admitted that he blew the call, Hayes probably does not feel the need to voice his frustration publicly like this.

Article Tags

Bill MillerKe'Bryan Hayes
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus