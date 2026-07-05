Luis Arraez is being linked to 1 team in trade rumors

A return to the American League may be beckoning for Luis Arraez .

The Texas Rangers are among the suitors for the San Francisco Giants infielder Arraez ahead of the Aug. 3 trade deadline, Jon Morosi of MLB Network reported on Sunday. Morosi even adds that the Rangers are the team to “highlight most of all” for Arraez.

The three-time batting champion Arraez, 29, is currently in the final year of his contract. He has done well to boost his trade value too, hitting a smoking .330 this season to go along with four home runs and 33 RBIs through 83 games played.

But Arraez has been doing it all for one of the worst Giants teams in recent memory. At 37-51, San Francisco is fourth in the NL West and on pace for their poorest finish since their 98-loss season of 2017.

With the Giants looking extremely likely to be sellers ahead of the trade deadline, the Rangers are trending in the opposite direction. They have climbed back above .500 with seven wins in their last nine games and now sit just 0.5 games back of the Seattle Mariners for the AL West division lead.

San Francisco is expected to trade away several other All-Star players on their roster by Aug. 3. But Arraez might be the one who ultimately ends up fetching them the best return, whether from the Rangers or from another team.