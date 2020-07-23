Marcus Stroman not worried about his calf injury

The New York Mets will likely be without Marcus Stroman’s services until August, but the righty does not sound too concerned about his prognosis.

Stroman, who was placed on the injured list with a torn calf muscle, tweeted on Thursday that the injury was a “super minor setback” that he was “not even slightly worried” about. He did acknowledge though that the injury would be “more time-consuming than anything.”

Super minor setback. Not even slightly worried. More time consuming than anything. Threw a 55 pitch bullpen on Monday and felt great. Only feel it when jogging and sprinting. However, must be able to run at full speed when competing. Thank you all for the prayers and well wishes! — Marcus Stroman (@STR0) July 23, 2020

The 2019 All-Star Stroman will not need surgery on the calf. Mets manager Anthony Rojas did note however that Stroman would be “week-to-week,” per Anthony DiComo of MLB.com.

The Mets are already down Noah Syndergaard, who is out for the year due to Tommy John surgery, and Jacob deGrom recently had an injury scare too. They did sign both Rick Porcello and Michael Wacha in the winter though.

While Stroman’s absence may create some short-term rotation problems for the Mets, the good news is that he does not appear to be dealing with a long-term issue, especially ahead of what will be an important offseason for him.