MLB hands down punishments after Red Sox-Nationals brawl

Major League Baseball (MLB) has issued suspensions to four players following a benches-clearing incident during Tuesday night’s game between the Boston Red Sox and Washington Nationals at Fenway Park.

The altercation erupted in the bottom of the fourth inning after Nationals pitcher Cade Cavalli struck out Red Sox first baseman Willson Contreras .

Willson Contreras throws his helmet during a benches clearing incident after Nationals pitcher Cade Cavalli told him to “sit down boy” pic.twitter.com/IBEyYXKReN — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) July 1, 2026

Cavalli directed trash talk at Contreras, including the phrase “Sit down, boy,” prompting Contreras to confront him. The situation escalated quickly, with benches emptying, pushing and shoving, and Contreras throwing his helmet toward Cavalli.

Contreras, along with Red Sox outfielder Nate Eaton and interim manager Chad Tracy, were ejected, as was Nationals pitcher Miles Mikolas . Cavalli remained in the game.

On Thursday, MLB announced the discipline: Cavalli and Contreras each received seven-game suspensions, Mikolas got five games, and Eaton was suspended for three games. All four players were also fined undisclosed amounts. The suspensions, originally set to begin Friday, are on hold as the players appeal.

Cavalli later apologized for his choice of words, acknowledging the potential for misperception. Contreras, known for his fiery temperament, has faced criticism for his role in the skirmish but cited provocation.

The Nationals won the game, 8-1.