Report: MLB plans to open season with Nationals-Yankees on July 23

Major League Baseball is planning an exciting matchup to open its abbreviated 2020 season.

According to Joel Sherman and Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, the league is currently planning a primetime matchup between the New York Yankees and reigning World Series champion Washington Nationals to open its season on July 23. This would be played in Washington, and would be the highlight of an abbreviated Opening Day schedule.

This game would likely serve as Gerrit Cole’s Yankees debut, and would see him go up against Max Scherzer in a very exciting pitching matchup.

MLB knows it has to do something exciting to get fans interested after the bad-tempered negotiations between players and owners that dominated the news over the last few months. This is certainly a pretty good way to do that. It would also be unique, as an interleague game to open a season would be a first.

A lot has to be sorted out in order for this to happen. Even if it does, one of the most prominent Nationals players might not be there.