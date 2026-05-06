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Astros get brutal injury update on Carlos Correa

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Carlos Correa jogging
Aug 4, 2020; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Houston Astros will not have Carlos Correa for the remainder of the season.

Correa will undergo surgery on a torn tendon in his left ankle, he confirmed Wednesday. The procedure will end his season and keep him out for six to eight months.

Correa sustained the injury on Tuesday during batting practice. It was immediately suggested that it would be a serious issue, though presumably the Astros had been hoping it would not be season-ending.

This is just the latest blow for an Astros team that has had little go right for them this season. They sit at 15-22 and have been hit hard by injuries, with the likes of Hunter Brown and Jeremy Pena also on the shelf.

Correa had been a key figure in the middle of Houston’s order as the team tried to stay afloat. Through 32 games this season, he hit .279 at the plate with 3 home runs and a .787 OPS.

Ankle concerns are nothing new for Correa. Worries about the long-term health of his right ankle led to a pair of $300 million free agent contracts being voided in 2022, though it is the left ankle that will cost him the rest of the season now.

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