Astros get brutal injury update on Carlos Correa

The Houston Astros will not have Carlos Correa for the remainder of the season.

Correa will undergo surgery on a torn tendon in his left ankle, he confirmed Wednesday. The procedure will end his season and keep him out for six to eight months.

Carlos Correa needs season-ending surgery on a torn tendon in his left ankle. Recovery is 6-8 months, he said. — Chandler Rome (@Chandler_Rome) May 6, 2026

Correa sustained the injury on Tuesday during batting practice. It was immediately suggested that it would be a serious issue, though presumably the Astros had been hoping it would not be season-ending.

This is just the latest blow for an Astros team that has had little go right for them this season. They sit at 15-22 and have been hit hard by injuries, with the likes of Hunter Brown and Jeremy Pena also on the shelf.

Correa had been a key figure in the middle of Houston’s order as the team tried to stay afloat. Through 32 games this season, he hit .279 at the plate with 3 home runs and a .787 OPS.

Ankle concerns are nothing new for Correa. Worries about the long-term health of his right ankle led to a pair of $300 million free agent contracts being voided in 2022, though it is the left ankle that will cost him the rest of the season now.