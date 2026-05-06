MLB announces punishment for Framber Valdez

Detroit Tigers pitcher Framber Valdez will have to sit for a while after Major League Baseball determined that he intentionally threw at a batter in Tuesday’s game.

Valdez has received a six-game suspension for intentionally throwing at Boston Red Sox shortstop Trevor Story on Tuesday, the league announced. Tigers manager AJ Hinch also received a one-game suspension, as is customary in situations where a pitcher is deemed to have thrown at a batter.

6-game suspension for Framber Valdez

1-game suspension for A.J. Hinch, which is fairly common in these situations. Hinch will serve his suspension tonight. pic.twitter.com/z6vunEQx9W — Jason Beck (@beckjason) May 6, 2026

Valdez hit Story with a pitch immediately after giving up back-to-back home runs in the 4th inning of the Tigers’ 10-3 loss to Boston. Story was certain it was intentional, and even Hinch did not defend his pitcher after the game.

AJ Hinch: "We play a really good brand of baseball here. That didn't feel like it. I'm not judging intent. But I know when you go out on the field in those confrontations, you usually feel like you are in your right. It didn't feel good being out there." — Chris McCosky (@cmccosky) May 6, 2026

Valdez denied that he had thrown at Story, but the league saw things differently. The suspension will cost him his next scheduled start.

The Tigers need Valdez to step up after the loss of Tarik Skubal to a long-term injury . They will not be happy with how he handled this entire situation.