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MLB announces punishment for Framber Valdez

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Framber Valdez throwing a pitch
May 5, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Framber Valdez (59) throws a pitch against the Boston Red Sox in the second inning at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

Detroit Tigers pitcher Framber Valdez will have to sit for a while after Major League Baseball determined that he intentionally threw at a batter in Tuesday’s game.

Valdez has received a six-game suspension for intentionally throwing at Boston Red Sox shortstop Trevor Story on Tuesday, the league announced. Tigers manager AJ Hinch also received a one-game suspension, as is customary in situations where a pitcher is deemed to have thrown at a batter.

Valdez hit Story with a pitch immediately after giving up back-to-back home runs in the 4th inning of the Tigers’ 10-3 loss to Boston. Story was certain it was intentional, and even Hinch did not defend his pitcher after the game.

Valdez denied that he had thrown at Story, but the league saw things differently. The suspension will cost him his next scheduled start.

The Tigers need Valdez to step up after the loss of Tarik Skubal to a long-term injury. They will not be happy with how he handled this entire situation.

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