Details emerge on ‘inappropriate’ behavior that led to firing of Tigers’ AAA manager

Details have surfaced on what led to this week’s unexpected firing of Gabe Alvarez.

The Detroit Tigers announced abruptly on Tuesday that they had fired Alvarez, the manager of their Triple-A affiliate the Toledo Mud Hens. Details were initially scarce, except for the Tigers noting that Alvarez had been terminated for an undisclosed violation of club policy.

On Wednesday, Alvarez spoke to Jeff Passan of ESPN and revealed why he was fired. Alvarez said that he sent an “inappropriate” message to a female colleague.

“I sent a single text message to a colleague that I intended as a lighthearted joke,” Alvarez was quoted as saying. “Shortly after sending it, I recognized that the message was inappropriate and did not reflect the values and judgment I strive to uphold, and I immediately reached out to clarify my intent.

“I never intended to cause discomfort or offense, and I regret that the message created this situation,” continued Alvarez. “This was an isolated incident and not reflective of my long-standing record of professionalism, respect for colleagues, and conduct over the course of my career.”

The 52-year-old Alvarez was in his second season as the manager of the Mud Hens after initially joining the Tigers organization in 2022. Passan’s report adds that Alvarez had a clean file with the Tigers’ HR department prior to his termination this week.

However, the Tigers have already had a number of sexual harassment scandals in recent years. Most notably, their former assistant general manager Sam Menzin was allegedly caught sending graphic photos to female employees prior to his resignation in 2025.